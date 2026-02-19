Push for democratised AI and stronger safety rules at India summit

NEW DELHI: Artificial intelligence has to be open to all, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a global AI summit on Thursday (Feb 19).

"AI has to be democratised so that humans do not just become a data point for AI or remain a raw material for AI," Modi said.

"We must democratise AI. It must become a medium for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South."

The AI Impact Summit is the fourth annual international gathering focused on the rapidly advancing field.

Last year, India leapt to third place in an annual global ranking of AI competitiveness calculated by Stanford researchers.

But despite plans for large-scale infrastructure and grand ambitions for innovation, experts say it has a long way to go before it can rival the United States and China.