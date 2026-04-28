Indian billionaire's son offers home for Escobar's hippos

NEW DELHI: An Indian billionaire's son offered on Tuesday (Apr 28) to take hippos descended from those introduced to Colombia by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, rather than have the animals killed.

Anant Ambani, the son of tycoon Mukesh Ambani, said he had formally requested the Colombian government to stay a decision to kill the animals, which have wreaked havoc on rivers in the South American nation.

Instead, he has asked to allow the "safe, scientifically led translocation that would bring the 80 animals to a permanent home" at his Vantara animal centre.

The vast zoo in India's western state of Gujarat bills itself as "one of the world's largest wildlife rescue, care and conservation centres".

Vantara is already home to hundreds of elephants, as well as 50 bears, 160 tigers, 200 lions, 250 leopards and 900 crocodiles, among other animals, according to India's Central Zoo Authority.

Experts have repeatedly sounded the alarm on Vantara's massive animal intake, including the import of critically endangered and rare species.

Escobar brought hippos - which are native only to Africa and can weigh up to several tonnes - to Colombia in the 1980s.

After Escobar's death, hippos from his private zoo made a new life in the lush river banks of Colombia's Magdalena River, where they have attacked fishermen, prompting moves to cull them.