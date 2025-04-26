India and Pakistan's Kashmir fallout hits economy too

MUMBAI: Rapidly deteriorating relations between India and Pakistan over a deadly shooting in Kashmir are starting to have small but prickly economic consequences for both nations.

The killing of 26 men on Tuesday (Apr 22) in Indian-administered Kashmir, the deadliest attack on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century, triggered public outrage across the world's most populous country.

India has unveiled a series of mostly symbolic diplomatic measures against Pakistan, after accusing its regional rival of supporting "cross-border terrorism".

Islamabad, which rejected the allegations, responded on Thursday with similar tit-for-tat measures - but upped the ante by halting trade with New Delhi and closing its airspace to Indian airlines.

Experts say that while the retaliatory moves will not have an immediate or far-reaching impact, they will likely result in longer and more expensive flights for Indians, while forcing Pakistan to increase pharmaceutical imports from other countries.

Pakistan's decision to close its airspace to carriers from its neighbour will see journeys from India to Central Asia, Europe and North America take up to two hours longer.

"We are currently looking at, on average, an extra 60 minutes to 120 minutes for flights depending on where they go," Sanjay Lazar, aviation expert and CEO of Avialaz Consultants, told AFP.