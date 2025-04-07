India eyes becoming key Apple manufacturing hub, aims to produce 30 million iPhones in 2025

NEW DELHI: A small electronics store in India’s financial capital of Mumbai bears the signs of Apple’s slow but growing presence in the country.

Products by the American tech giant, including the popular iPhone, now make up about a fifth of Maxtech’s total sales – a significant increase from nearly zero a few years ago.

These numbers could go up even more. Apple’s key supplier Foxconn plans to double iPhone production in India this year to up to 30 million units, according to media reports last week.

India is emerging as a major manufacturing hub for Apple, as part of the company’s strategy to diversify manufacturing beyond China, which still accounts for the majority of iPhone production.

Analysts said this pivot towards India has become more urgent after United States President Donald Trump announced sweeping levies on most US trade partners last week, bringing the total rate of tariffs on China to 54 per cent.

EXPANDING FOOTPRINT IN INDIA

Apple opened its first stores in India in 2023 and plans to expand its retail footprint with four more stores this year in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai.