Indian army chief: China border situation is 'unpredictable'

NEW DELHI: India’s army chief said on Thursday (Jan 12) the border situation with China is stable but unpredictable after a nearly two-and-a-half-year standoff between tens of thousands of soldiers from both countries in the eastern Ladakh area.

General Manoj Pande told reporters the countries were continuing to talk both at the diplomatic and military levels, and that India's military maintains a high level of preparedness.

"We have adequate forces. We have adequate reserves in each of our sectors to be able to effectively deal with any situation or contingency,” Pande said.

"I would say the situation is stable and under control, yet unpredictable,” he said.

Pande added that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has impacted the supply of spare parts for India’s military but did not provide more details. He also spoke about India’s reliance on equipment from these countries.

"The sustenance of these weapons systems - equipment in terms of spares, in terms of ammunition - is one issue that we have addressed,” he said.