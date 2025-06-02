India arrests 81 for 'sympathising' with Pakistan

GUWAHATI: Indian police have arrested scores of people for "sympathising" with Pakistan, a month after the worst conflict between the arch-rivals for decades, a top government official said Sunday (Jun 1).

The arrests took place in the northeastern state of Assam, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said "81 anti-nationals are now behind bars for sympathising with Pak".

Sarma, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist ruling party, said in a statement "our systems are constantly tracking anti-national posts on social media and taking actions".

One of the persons was arrested after he posted a Pakistani flag on his Instagram, Assam police told AFP.

No further details about other arrests were given.