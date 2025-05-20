India arrests 11 accused of spying for Pakistan: Reports

Broadcaster NDTV reported on Monday (May 19) that authorities had arrested nine alleged "spies" in the northern states of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab's director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday that his team had arrested two people "involved in leaking sensitive military information".

Police had received "credible intelligence inputs" that the two men were involved "in sharing classified details" related to New Delhi's strikes deep into Pakistan's territory on the night of May 6 to 7.

A preliminary investigation showed they were in "direct contact" with handlers from Pakistan's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and "had transmitted critical information concerning the Indian Armed Forces", Yadav added.

In Haryana, police arrested a travel blogger last week on similar charges.

Police say the accused woman travelled to Pakistan at least twice and had been in contact with an official from the country's embassy, local media reported.

Others arrested include a student, a security guard and a businessman.

The India Today news outlet reported 11 such arrests. It said the accused were "lured into the spy network through social media, monetary incentives, false promises, messaging apps and personal visits to Pakistan".

The arrests come after the worst flare-up in violence between the nuclear-armed rivals since their last open conflict in 1999.

A ceasefire was agreed after four days of missile, drone and artillery attacks that sparked fears of a descent into full-blown war.