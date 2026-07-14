India's AI training boom draws professionals seeking an edge, but questions remain over quality

MUMBAI: From online courses and bootcamps to programmes for working professionals, artificial intelligence training is becoming a big business in India.

As companies increasingly adopt AI, growing numbers of working professionals and jobseekers are paying to learn skills they hope will keep them competitive.

"The faster growth … is coming (from) employed learners and working professionals who believe that unless they reskill, upskill and reimagine their current roles in the world of AI, they will all become obsolete and a part of history," said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO of TeamLease EdTech.

The Mumbai-based learning solutions provider says enrolment in its AI and AI-related programmes has nearly doubled over the past year.

A 2024 report by technology industry body NASSCOM and consulting firm Deloitte found that six in 10 Indian workers believe acquiring AI skills can enhance their career prospects.