‘We don’t have to repeat the 30 years’: India taps Asia’s chip hubs to fast-track semiconductor ambitions

NEW DELHI: When Nanie Torres moved from the Philippines to Sanand in India’s western state of Gujarat nearly two years ago, he brought with him more than three decades of semiconductor manufacturing experience.

Now general manager of operations at Kaynes Semiconductor, he is helping run one of India’s first commercial chip-packaging plants, where chips are assembled, tested and prepared for use in electronic devices. The plant began production in March.

Kaynes is part of a wave of semiconductor projects coming online as India seeks to build a domestic chip manufacturing industry and expand its role in the global semiconductor supply chain.