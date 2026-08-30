India's aviation boom faces turbulence amid safety concerns

MUMBAI: One year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the airline sector as a symbol of a rising India poised to "soar to great heights".

Today, that optimism is facing a harsh reality check.

A series of crises at India's two main carriers, Air India and IndiGo, has exposed safety and regulatory shortcomings in the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.

The turmoil has been compounded by geopolitical shocks that have squeezed profits and forced airlines to reassess expansion plans.

The setbacks have highlighted the lack of competition, with Air India and IndiGo together accounting for nine out of 10 domestic airline seats.

"The last two years, 2025 and 2026, have been the darkest years for India in terms of its global reputation and credibility," said Mark Martin of Martin Consulting.

The latest blow came earlier this month when an Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket to New Delhi plunged 91m midair, injuring 24 passengers.

The incident sparked scrutiny after reports that the captain tested positive for marijuana upon landing, prompting Air India to order a one-time drug screening of all pilots.