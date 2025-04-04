India and Bangladesh leaders meet for first time since revolution

BANGKOK: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the interim leader of neighbouring Bangladesh on Friday (Apr 4), the first such meeting since a revolution in Dhaka ousted New Delhi's long-term ally and soured relations.

Nobel Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, 84, took charge of Bangladesh in August 2024 after India's old ally Sheikh Hasina was toppled as prime minister by a student-led uprising and fled to India by helicopter.

India was the biggest benefactor of Hasina's government and her overthrow sent cross-border relations into a tailspin, culminating in Yunus choosing to make his first state visit last month to China -- India's biggest rival.

Bangladesh has also moved closer to India's arch-enemy Pakistan during the festering diplomatic dispute.

Tensions between India and Bangladesh have prompted a number of tit-for-tat barbs between senior figures from both governments.

New Delhi has repeatedly accused Muslim-majority Bangladesh of failing to adequately protect its minority Hindu citizens – charges denied by the caretaker administration of Yunus.

Yunus posted a picture on social media on Friday showing him shaking hands with Modi. His press secretary Shafiqul Alam said later the "meeting was constructive, productive, and fruitful".

Their meeting took place on the sidelines of a regional summit in Thailand.

Yunus also shared a photograph of the two men smiling as he handed Modi a framed picture of themselves a decade ago, when the Indian leader honoured the micro-finance pioneer in 2015 with a gold medal for his work supporting society's poorest.