Cable car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped in mid-air
Cable car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped in mid-air

Rescue operations at the Trikut ropeway in Deoghar, Jharkhand, India, are seen in a photo posted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on social media on Apr 12, 2022. (Photo: Twitter/ITBP_official)

12 Apr 2022 05:57PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 05:57PM)
Indian military rescuers with helicopters lifted to safety on Tuesday (Apr 12) the last of almost 50 passengers who had been trapped in mid-air since a fatal cable car collision two days earlier, police said.

The collision on the pilgrim cableway directly killed one person, and another fell to his death on Monday when trying to climb onto a rescue helicopter, a police officer in Jharkhand state's Deoghar district told Reuters.

Most of the almost 50 survivors in the dangling cars were rescued on Monday. But three were not lifted to safety until Tuesday, said Subhash Chandra Jat, the police chief of Deoghar, where the incident occurred in remote hilly territory.

The cars collided when one of them became partly dislodged from its cable, Jat said. Neither car fell to the ground, but both became immobilised.

The cableway takes pilgrims to the top of a hill called Trikut, which Hindus consider holy.

Source: Reuters/kg

