India says Delhi blast was 'terror incident', sources cite possible link with Kashmir arrests

NEW DELHI: India's government confirmed on Wednesday (Nov 12) that it was treating a car blast that killed 12 people and wounded at least 20 others in Delhi as a "terror incident" and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice as swiftly as possible.

In a resolution adopted late on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet said: "The country has witnessed a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort on the evening of Nov 10, 2025. The explosion resulted in multiple fatalities and caused injuries to several others.

"The Cabinet pays its solemn respects to the victims of this senseless act of violence and conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

"The Cabinet directs that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay," it added.

Earlier, three sources familiar with the investigation into the incident said police were checking whether there was a link between the blast and the previous arrest of a group of seven men from the restive Kashmir region with arms and bomb-making material.

The blast on Monday evening outside Delhi’s historic Red Fort was the first such explosion in the heavily guarded city of more than 30 million people since 2011.

Indian authorities are investigating the blast under a stringent anti-terrorism law and have said that all angles are being probed. They have not named anyone or made any arrests in connection with the explosion.