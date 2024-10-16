CNA Explains: What lies at the heart of Canada and India’s deepening rift?

While the public nature of Trudeau’s comments upset New Delhi, Ruparelia noted that Canada had tried to use quiet diplomacy and was rebuffed.

“There's a very real threat of the closing or diminishment of consular services. There's even been talk about ramifications of trade and investment business ties of various kinds as well,” he said.

Bilateral trade between India and Canada amounted to US$8.4 billion at the end of the last fiscal year on Mar 31, slightly up from the previous year, according to India's trade ministry.

Michael Kugelman, who is director of the US-based think tank Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute, went as far as to draw parallels with the rhetoric India uses against Pakistan, with whom it has a long-running conflict over cross-border terrorism.

“India's government is now saying that Canada is sheltering and sponsoring anti-India terrorists,” Kugelman noted.

“That is the exact accusation that it has levelled against Pakistan for many years.”

What are the fundamental differences at play?

Canada is home to the largest number of Sikhs outside India, with a Sikh population of more than 770,000 - or around 2 per cent of its total population.

The countries’ differing perceptions of activism in demanding a separate Sikh state called Khalistan is at the core of their deep crisis, Kugelman said.

While the Khalistan movement is stronger in the West and does not appear to have momentum at home, India’s fear harks back to the 1970s and 1980s, when there was a violent insurgency waged by separatists, he said.