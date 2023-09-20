India warns on Canada travel after row over Sikh murder

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday (Sep 20) warned its citizens against visiting parts of Canada, the latest salvo in a diplomatic row over allegations New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded India treat with "utmost seriousness" the bombshell revelation of its probe into the murder.

The fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any suggestion it played a role in the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was "absurd".

Without explicitly referring to the row, India's foreign ministry said it was concerned for the safety of its citizens in Canada because of "politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence".

"Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda," a ministry statement said.

"Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents."

The advisory did not name specific cities or locations for Indians to avoid.