India may not be able to cash in on ‘demographic dividend’ of young workforce for long: Economists

MUMBAI: India, set to become the world’s most populous nation this year, may be unable to cash in on the “demographic dividend” of a young workforce for long, warned economists.

Much emphasis has been placed on India’s large number of young people, which gives it an edge over other nations with an ageing population, but the country could face problems down the road with the current labour situation and existing policies.

Analysts expect India’s population – 65 per cent of which is under the age of 35 – to grey very rapidly over the next two decades.

FUTURE-PROOFING INDIA’S WORKFORCE

Noting that India is sitting on a ticking time bomb, economists said the country needs to act soon to better future-proof its workforce.