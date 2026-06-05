India's exam marking fiasco leaves university hopes hanging in the balance for students seeking answers

NEW DELHI: When Moksh Yadav received his senior school examination results last month, anticipation quickly gave way to disbelief.

He had expected to score between 50 and 60 marks out of 80 for English. Instead, he was awarded just 33.

Seeking an explanation, Yadav requested a scanned copy of his evaluated answer booklet from India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

“I got my copy and I found out that it wasn’t my answer sheet – that completely broke something inside me,” said Yadav, who claims the board mixed up his answer script with another student's.

He said the handwriting was different and the answer booklet contained fewer pages than the one he had submitted.

Yadav is among thousands of Indian students contesting their national school-leaving exam results, alleging errors linked to a newly introduced digital marking system that they fear could jeopardise university admissions and future career prospects.