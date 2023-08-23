India's historic cut-price moon mission set for touchdown

BENGALARU: India readied Wednesday (Aug 23) for its latest attempted moon landing, a historic moment for the world's most populous nation as it rapidly closes in on milestones set by global space powers.

Chandrayaan-3, which means mooncraft in Sanskrit, is scheduled to touch down shortly after 6pm India time (8.30pm, Singapore time) near the little-explored lunar south pole, in what would be a world-first for any space programme.

A previous Indian effort failed in 2019, and the latest mission comes just days after Russia's first moon mission in almost 50 years, destined for the same region, crashed on the lunar surface.

But former Indian space chief K Sivan said the latest photos transmitted back home by the lander gave every indication that the final leg of the voyage would succeed.

"It is giving some encouragement that we will be able to achieve the landing mission without any problem," he told AFP on Monday.

Sivan added that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had made corrections after the failure of four years ago, when scientists lost contact with the previous lunar module moments before its slated landing.

"Chandrayaan-3 is going to go with more ruggedness," he said. "We have confidence, and we expect that everything will go smoothly."