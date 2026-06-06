India's 'Cockroach' youth movement founder arrives in New Delhi to protest Modi

NEW DELHI: The founder of India's viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) arrived in New Delhi on Saturday (Jun 6) to lead a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, taking the country's largest online youth movement to the streets for the first time.

Abhijeet Dipke, 30, who has lived in the United States for the past two years, had said his family and friends feared he could be arrested on his return to India.

The protest, planned at Jantar Mantar in central New Delhi on Saturday, will be an early test of whether the movement can channel its online popularity into broader grassroots support around growing frustration among young Indians over education, jobs and economic prospects.

Dozens of police officers gathered near Jantar Mantar on Saturday, barricading some of the surrounding roads as protesters shouted slogans demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demand grew out of an exam irregularity controversy in May.

Police used loudspeakers to direct people to Saturday's designated protest site.

"This is a peaceful movement for the youth of the nation," said movement spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. Dipke is "ready for a long and big day in India's politics", Ranka said.