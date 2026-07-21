India's 'cockroach' movement vows to protest until education minister resigns

NEW DELHI: India's youth-led "cockroach" movement vowed on Tuesday (Jul 21) to press ahead with their campaign until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

"We won't stop. Pradhan has to be sacked," Ashutosh Ranka of the Cockroach Janta Party said, a day after scores of people were injured in the biggest protest in New Delhi in around five years.

Delhi police said nearly 180 people, including 118 security and police personnel, and 60 protesters, were injured on Monday when they clashed in central Delhi.

Thousands of protesters from Delhi and nearby cities and towns gathered to march on parliament on Monday, joining a movement that began as an online satire but has turned out to become the biggest challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third term.

The months-old movement by the self-named Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has drawn the support of millions of young, Gen Z Indians who are demanding the resignation of the education minister over examination paper leaks that affected more than two million students in May.