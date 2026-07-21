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India's 'cockroach' movement vows to protest until education minister resigns
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India's 'cockroach' movement vows to protest until education minister resigns

Nearly 60 protesters were injured after clashes between police and supporters of the self-named Cockroach Janta Party over demands for the resignation of India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

India's 'cockroach' movement vows to protest until education minister resigns

Protesters scuffle with police as supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party demonstrate, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, in New Delhi, India, on Jul 20, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis)

21 Jul 2026 01:26PM (Updated: 21 Jul 2026 01:42PM)
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NEW DELHI: India's youth-led "cockroach" movement vowed on Tuesday (Jul 21) to press ahead with their campaign until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

"We won't stop. Pradhan has to be sacked," Ashutosh Ranka of the Cockroach Janta Party said, a day after scores of people were injured in the biggest protest in New Delhi in around five years.

Delhi police said nearly 180 people, including 118 security and police personnel, and 60 protesters, were injured on Monday when they clashed in central Delhi. 

Thousands of protesters from Delhi and nearby cities and towns gathered to march on parliament on Monday, joining a movement that began as an online satire but has turned out to become the biggest challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his third term.

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The months-old movement by the self-named Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has drawn the support of millions of young, Gen Z Indians who are demanding the resignation of the education minister over examination paper leaks that affected more than two million students in May.

Police detain a supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party as they attempt to march toward India's Parliament, demanding the resignation of the education minister, in New Delhi, India, on Jul 20, 2026. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

Seventy protesters had been detained and legal action would be initiated against them, police said in a statement late on Monday.

Early on Tuesday, about 150 to 200 protesters gathered at the protest site of Jantar Mantar in central Delhi, chanting slogans amid a mild drizzle.

Security remained tight with paramilitary personnel patrolling parts of central Delhi and barricades slowing traffic.

"We had to call off the protest yesterday because we did not want more youth to be injured," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke told a press conference.

"We will not march again because the police will hurt the youth again," he said, adding that more than 150 protesters were undergoing treatment in hospital.

Reuters could not independently verify that number.

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Source: Reuters/co

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