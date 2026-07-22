India student protests keep up pressure on Modi government

NEW DELHI: Crowds of supporters of India's online "cockroach" movement grew on Wednesday (Jul 22) at a New Delhi protest site, with their campaign for accountability and reform following examination scandals getting a boost inside parliament from opposition lawmakers.

The protests, led by the social media-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, have emerged as one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government since his re-election in 2024.

The protesters, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, have refused to leave the Jantar Mantar site in the heart of the Indian capital, with crowds swelling to several thousand people on Wednesday, according to AFP correspondents.

"We will not leave Jantar Mantar until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," CJP spokesman Ashutosh Ranka told cheering supporters.

"In the country where people had forgotten how to ask questions, in the country where criticising the government was considered treason - we have now awakened that country."

The protesters, most of them young students, got a major boost on Tuesday after opposition parties threw their weight behind their movement, staging a sit-in outside the prime minister's residence.

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of the Congress party, is asking the government to apologise for the police crackdown on tens of thousands of protesters on Monday.

Gandhi, 56, who was briefly detained on Tuesday, appeared in parliament on Wednesday dressed in black, demanding accountability from the government.

The opposition Samajwadi Party staged a protest on the parliament premises, with leader Akhilesh Yadav saying Modi has remained silent on an issue which affects every young Indian.