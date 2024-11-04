India condemns violence at Canadian Hindu temple

NEW DELHI: India on Monday (Nov 4) demanded Canada protect its citizens after violent clashes at a Hindu temple near Toronto blamed by some on Sikh activists, worsening already frosty relations between the nations.

Canada is home to the largest Sikh community outside of India, and includes activists for "Khalistan", a fringe separatist movement seeking an independent state for the religious minority carved out of Indian territory.

Relations between India and Canada nosedived after Ottawa accused the Indian government of orchestrating the 2023 killing in Vancouver of 45-year-old naturalised Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier said that the violence at the Hindu temple on Sunday in Brampton, about 50km northwest of Toronto, was "unacceptable".

India's foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal called on Ottawa to protect places of worship, saying it was worried for the safety of Indian citizens.

"We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple," Jaiswal said in a statement.