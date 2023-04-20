India court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction

AHMEDABAD: An Indian court on Thursday (Apr 20) rejected a plea by top opposition figure Rahul Gandhi for a stay on a defamation conviction that prompted his expulsion from parliament last month.

Gandhi, 52, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment for remarks he made in 2019 seen as insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those sharing his surname, had been looking to overturn the conviction before national elections due next year.

Modi's government is widely accused of using defamation law to silence critics.

The case in the premier's home state of Gujarat is one of several lodged in recent years against Gandhi, who is Modi's chief opponent and the foremost member of the opposition Congress party.

The judge in Thursday's hearing rejected Gandhi's plea for a stay, Congress member Naishadh Desai told reporters, adding that the verdict would be appealed in the Gujarat High Court.