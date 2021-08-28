India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday (Aug 28) reported 46,759 new coronavirus infections, the most in nearly two months, as cases surged in the southern state of Kerala after a big festival.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 cases reached nearly 32.7 million and deaths rose by 509 to 437,370 in the last 24 hours, government data showed.

Kerala, which last week celebrated a local festival, accounted for 70 per cent of the new cases.