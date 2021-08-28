Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high

India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high

Commuters wait in a queue to have their temperature checked amidst the spread of COVID-19 at a railway station in Mumbai, India on Aug 27, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

28 Aug 2021 12:59PM (Updated: 28 Aug 2021 12:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday (Aug 28) reported 46,759 new coronavirus infections, the most in nearly two months, as cases surged in the southern state of Kerala after a big festival.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 cases reached nearly 32.7 million and deaths rose by 509 to 437,370 in the last 24 hours, government data showed.

Kerala, which last week celebrated a local festival, accounted for 70 per cent of the new cases.

Related:

India administered more than 10 million vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, a national record that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a "momentous feat" for the country ahead of fears of another surge in infections.

India has administered more than 622 million vaccine doses in total, giving at least one dose to more than half of its 944 million adults.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

India COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us