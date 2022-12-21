India to step up COVID-19 surveillance as cases increase elsewhere

NEW DELHI: India's government has asked all states to step up surveillance for any new variants of the coronavirus, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and elsewhere.

India has reported the most COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States but its tally of confirmed infections has fallen sharply in the past few months.

A recent surge of infections in neighbouring China after it ended its strict COVID-19 restrictions has led to concern that new variants could emerge.

"In view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in a letter to states on Tuesday (Dec 20).

"Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any."