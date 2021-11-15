Logo
India opens to vaccinated foreign tourists after 18 months
Asia

India opens to vaccinated foreign tourists after 18 months

People wear face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus in a market area in Jammu, India, on Nov 6, 2021. (Photo: AP/Channi Anand)

15 Nov 2021 03:49PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2021 03:50PM)
NEW DELHI: India began allowing fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter the country on regular commercial flights on Monday (Nov 15), in the latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions as infections fall and vaccinations rise.

Tourists entering India must be fully vaccinated, follow all COVID-19 protocols and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight, according to the health ministry.

Many will also need to undergo a post-arrival COVID-19 test at the airport.

However, travellers from countries which have agreements with India for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, such as the US, UK and many European nations, can leave the airport without undergoing a COVID-19 test.

This is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists on commercial flights to enter the country since March 2020, when it imposed one of the toughest lockdowns in the world in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

Fully vaccinated tourists on chartered flights were allowed to enter starting last month.

It comes as coronavirus infections have fallen significantly, with daily new cases hovering at just above 10,000 for over a month.

To encourage travellers to visit India, the government plans to issue 500,000 free visas through next March.

The moves are expected to boost the tourism and hospitality sector which was battered by the pandemic.

With more than 35 million reported coronavirus infections, India is the second-worst-hit country after the US.

Active coronavirus cases stand at 134,096, the lowest in 17 months, according to the health ministry.

Nearly 79 per cent of India’s adult population has received at least one vaccine dose while 38 per cent is fully vaccinated.

The federal government has asked state administrations to conduct door-to-door campaigns to accelerate the vaccine campaign.

Fewer than 3 million foreign tourists visited India in 2020, a drop of more than 75 per cent from 2019, when tourism brought nearly US$30 billion in earnings.

Source: AP/ad

