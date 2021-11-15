India opens to vaccinated foreign tourists after 18 months

NEW DELHI: India began allowing fully vaccinated foreign tourists to enter the country on regular commercial flights on Monday (Nov 15), in the latest easing of COVID-19 restrictions as infections fall and vaccinations rise.

Tourists entering India must be fully vaccinated, follow all COVID-19 protocols and test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight, according to the health ministry.

Many will also need to undergo a post-arrival COVID-19 test at the airport.

However, travellers from countries which have agreements with India for mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, such as the US, UK and many European nations, can leave the airport without undergoing a COVID-19 test.

This is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists on commercial flights to enter the country since March 2020, when it imposed one of the toughest lockdowns in the world in an attempt to contain the pandemic.