Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

India defence chief's pilot 'disoriented by weather': Inquiry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

India defence chief's pilot 'disoriented by weather': Inquiry

India defence chief's pilot 'disoriented by weather': Inquiry

Firefighters and rescue workers stand next to the debris of the helicopter in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu (Photo: AFP/-)

14 Jan 2022 11:52PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 11:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: A pilot disoriented by a sudden change in weather conditions crashed the helicopter carrying India's defence chief General Bipin Rawat last month, killing all 14 people on board, an official inquiry found on Friday (Jan 14).

The 63-year-old Rawat was travelling with his wife and other senior officers in the Russian-made Mi-17 chopper, which crashed near its destination in southern Tamil Nadu state.

"The court of inquiry has ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage or negligence as a cause of the accident," India's defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that the investigation team analysed the flight data recorder, cockpit voice recorder and questioned witnesses to come up with its preliminary report.

The aircraft entered clouds due to an "unexpected change in weather conditions", it said. "This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in Controlled Flight into Terrain."

Related:

Rawat was India's first chief of defence staff, a position that the government established in 2019, and was seen as close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His death was the subject of wall-to-wall coverage in Indian media, and his flag-wrapped coffin was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun carriage draped with flower garlands before he was cremated.

He and his wife were cremated together on the same pyre, with a 17-gun salute fired as their daughters set it alight.

Rawat was an outspoken and polarising but hugely popular officer who came from a military family and had already survived a helicopter accident in 2015, with minor injuries.

The general was headed to the Defence Services Staff College to address students and faculty when the Mi-17 chopper crashed in foggy conditions.

Source: AFP/yb

Related Topics

India accident

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us