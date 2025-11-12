Indian PM Modi calls deadly Delhi blast 'conspiracy'

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Nov 11) called a deadly car explosion in the heart of the capital a "conspiracy", vowing those responsible will face justice.

Police are yet to give exact details of what caused Monday's incident near the historic Red Fort, one of India's most well-known landmarks, and the site of the prime minister's annual Independence Day speech.

The blast killed at least eight people, and 19 others were injured when flames ripped through several vehicles.

It was the first significant security incident since a shooting attack in late April left 26 people, mainly Hindus, dead at the tourist site of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, triggering clashes with Pakistan.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I assure everyone that the agencies will get to the bottom of the entire conspiracy," Modi said in a speech during a state visit to neighbouring Bhutan, without giving further details.

"All those involved will be brought to justice," he said.