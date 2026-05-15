Indian capital announces work-from-home days to weather fuel shortage 

Other austerity measures will include the cancellation of large official public events over the next three months and foreign travel for a year, she said.



The Delhi government will also halt purchases of new petrol, diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG) or hybrid vehicles for six months, the chief minister said.

Modi said on Sunday that restrictions on fuel use were also necessary to save foreign currency spent on fuel imports.



"We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally," he said.



New Delhi has also boosted its import tariffs on gold and silver in an effort to shore up the sagging value of the rupee and bolster foreign currency reserves hit by the war.