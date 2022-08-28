India demolishes illegal 100m 'twin towers' outside Delhi

NOIDA, India: India demolished two residential high-rise buildings outside New Delhi on Sunday (Aug 28), in a dramatic spectacle carried live on television channels after days of excited media build-up.

The destruction of the 100m high "Twin Towers" in Noida, home to a concrete forest of similar structures, was also a rare example of India getting tough on corrupt developers and officials.

The 32 floors of Apex and the 29 of Ceyane, containing between them nearly 1,000 apartments that were never inhabited in nine years of legal disputes, were brought down in seconds, creating an immense cloud of dust and debris.

The controlled implosions using 3,700kg of explosives were India's biggest demolition to date, local media reported.

Thousands of people, as well as stray dogs, had to be evacuated before the blast, including from neighbouring high-rises, one of which was reportedly just 9m away.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to nearby buildings but a local official told reporters that the operation had gone "largely as planned".

Indian media reported minute details of the demolition, including the number of holes drilled for the charges (9,642) and the volume of debris created (80,000 tonnes).