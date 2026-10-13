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India youth protest leaders detained after entering barricaded Delhi protest site
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Asia

India youth protest leaders detained after entering barricaded Delhi protest site

The detentions on Tuesday (Oct 13) came after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders entered Jantar Mantar, an iconic site for demonstrations that police had removed from New Delhi's list of designated protest venues a day earlier.

India youth protest leaders detained after entering barricaded Delhi protest site

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) speaks as the party's convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das look on during a press conference to demand resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Sep 24, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Bhawika Chhabra)

13 Oct 2026 02:25PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2026 02:27PM)
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NEW DELHI: India's youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said on Tuesday (Oct 13) that key leaders had been detained after entering an iconic protest site in New Delhi blocked by police.

Opposition parties and supporters of the movement have taken to the streets in recent days, defying a security clampdown to demand the resignation of the head of India's election commission, accusing it of manipulating voter rolls to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party.

The Election Commission of India, which oversees the voting process in the world's most populous nation, has denied any wrongdoing.

Delhi Police said on Monday that Jantar Mantar in the heart of the capital had been taken off the list of designated official protest sites.

The site has been sealed off for several days by yellow metal barricades and guarded by a heavy police presence.

But a video posted online by CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke showed protesters clambering over the barricades, before running into the empty space and waving the national flag - before police chased and detained them.

"CJP sneaks inside to reclaim Jantar Mantar," the group said in a post on social media, adding that those detained included leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde.

"All of them have been detained by Delhi Police," it added.

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Delhi Police had announced three official sites on Monday as alternatives to Jantar Mantar, where protesters have gathered for decades - including CJP demonstrations that led to India's education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, stepping down over an examination scandal in July.

"You cannot denotify the resistance," Dipke said, tagging Modi in his post.

Modi, in comments at a business conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, called India the "mother of democracy", but did not refer directly to the protests.

"In our country, people openly debate a wide range of issues and discuss different perspectives," he said.

Source: AFP/ia

Related Topics

India Cockroach Janta Party Cockroach movement India protests
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