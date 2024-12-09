India envoy in Bangladesh to smooth months of tensions

DHAKA: India's top career diplomat was in Bangladesh on Monday (Dec 9) to defuse tensions between the two neighbours arising from the August overthrow of autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina in a student-led revolution.

Hasina's iron-fisted rule was strongly backed by India and the 77-year-old remains in New Delhi where she took refuge after her ouster, despite Bangladesh announcing it would seek her extradition.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, leader of an interim government tasked with implementing democratic reforms, has condemned acts of "Indian aggression" that he alleged were intended to destabilise his administration.

Vikram Misri, the secretary of India's foreign ministry, arrived in Dhaka on Monday for the first in-person meeting between top officials of both countries since Hasina's ouster.

"India desires a positive, constructive, and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh," Misri told reporters in the Bangladeshi capital.

"There is no reason why this mutually beneficial cooperation should not continue to deliver in the interest of both our peoples."

Misri was slated to meet with de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain and Yunus while in Dhaka.

Yunus, 84, faced numerous criminal proceedings during Hasina's regime that her critics say were concocted to sideline one of her most high-profile potential rivals.

He has been a vocal critic of India for backing Hasina's rule to the hilt despite the mounting rights abuses seen over her 15-year tenure.

India, for its part, has accused Muslim-majority Bangladesh of failing to adequately protect its minority Hindu community from reprisal attacks after Hasina's toppling.

The arrest of a prominent Hindu priest in Bangladesh on sedition charges last month further added to tensions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's right-wing supporters urging his government to take a more hardline stance on Dhaka.

Yunus's administration has repeatedly acknowledged and condemned attacks on Hindus but also insists that in many cases they were motivated by politics rather than religion.