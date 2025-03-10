9 in 10 in India lack enough money to spend on non-essential items: Report

INFLATION, STAGNANT INCOMES

Despite wealth in the world's fastest-growing major economy increasing by 7 per cent a year on average between 2010 and 2023, the report noted that most of this money ended up in the hands of the rich.

Indicators, including spending on domestic flights and vehicles, showed muted growth, which suggested that spending did not grow much in the mass consumer market.

Observers believe inflation, stagnant wage growth and the rising cost of living are to blame, with wealth still being too concentrated among a few.

The Chaurasiya family, for instance, rarely have money to spend on non-essential items and treats such as dining out.

Breadwinner Rishi Chaurasiya earns 35,000 rupees (US$401) a month as a supervisor in a factory, above the average salary in India.

But this is barely enough for him and his household to get by.

“I have to take care of our household expenses, my children's expenses, and if we go out somewhere, that also costs money,” he said.

“If my salary doesn't increase, how can I afford all these things?”