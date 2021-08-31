India's economic growth accelerates to 20.1% year-on-year in April to June quarter

NEW DELHI: India's economy grew at a record 20.1% year-on-year in April to June quarter, official data on Tuesday (Aug 31) showed, rebounding from a deep slump last year, helped by improved manufacturing in spite of a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The read-out for June quarter was in line with the 20 per cent growth forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, and much higher than 1.6 per cent growth rate for the previous year.

The economy had contracted 24.4 per cent in the same quarter a year earlier.