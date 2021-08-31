Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

India's economic growth accelerates to 20.1% year-on-year in April to June quarter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

India's economic growth accelerates to 20.1% year-on-year in April to June quarter

India's economic growth accelerates to 20.1% year-on-year in April to June quarter

FILE PHOTO: A shopkeeper waits for customers at a market in Lucknow, Indiaon Jan. 29, 2021. (AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

31 Aug 2021 08:53PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 08:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: India's economy grew at a record 20.1% year-on-year in April to June quarter, official data on Tuesday (Aug 31) showed, rebounding from a deep slump last year, helped by improved manufacturing in spite of a devastating second wave of COVID-19 cases.

The read-out for June quarter was in line with the 20 per cent growth forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll, and much higher than 1.6 per cent growth rate for the previous year.

The economy had contracted 24.4 per cent in the same quarter a year earlier. 

Source: Reuters/lk

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us