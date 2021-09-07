Angry Indian growers gather outside Delhi to protest farm laws

NEW DELHI: Thousands of Indian farmers gathered in a large grain market outside New Delhi on Tuesday (Sep 7), protesting new agricultural laws they say threaten their livelihoods and actions by police during similar demonstrations last week.

"A large number of farmers are attending the meeting to ask the government to punish those responsible for using force against unarmed and elderly farmers," said Balbir Singh Rajewal, a senior farmers' leader.

The grain market where farmers were meeting on Tuesday is about 150km from New Delhi, in neighbouring Haryana state.

Farmers will also organise demonstrations at major government offices in Haryana to press their demands, Rajewal said.

"The use of excess, disproportionate force was not only brutal, but it was also a vengeful act," he said.