India to repeal agricultural reform laws after huge protests

NEW DELHI: India will repeal three agricultural reform laws that sparked almost a year of massive protests by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday (Nov 19), in a stunning U-turn for his Hindu nationalist government.

Thousands of farmers have been camped out on the borders of the capital New Delhi since November last year.

The rallies became a lightning rod for opposition to Modi's administration in a country in which two-thirds of the 1.3 billion population rely on agriculture for their livelihood.

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws. We will start the constitutional process to repeal all the three laws in the parliament session that starts at the end of this month," Modi said in an address to the nation.

"I appeal to all the farmers who are part of the protest ... to now return to your home, to your loved ones, to your farms, and family. Let's make a fresh start and move forward," he added.

Modi's government had claimed that the laws would boost rural incomes and reform an inefficient agricultural sector.

But protesters said that the changes would allow Indian conglomerates to take over the farming industry, long protected by state-run bodies that guarantee minimum prices.