Police prevent Indian Punjabi farmers marching to Delhi to demand better prices

SHAMBHU, India: Indian police used tear gas and pepper spray against dozens of farmers who began marching from Punjab state along a key highway to Delhi on Friday (Dec 6) to demand better prices for their crops.

The confrontation took place just over 200km north of the capital as about 100 farmers, most from the northern breadbasket state, attempted to resume their 'Delhi Chalo' (Let's go to Delhi) march, blocked since February.

Farmers broke through one layer of police barricades only to find security forces waiting behind iron crowd control barriers. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Farmers' leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said before the march got underway that it would go as far as security forces allowed.

"We will be only around 100 people so it is not like we can break police barricades," Pandher said.

The farmers are demanding legal guarantees of more state support for crops and a debt waiver, and say the government must honour a promise to double their incomes.

They have been camped at Shambhu on Punjab's border with neighbouring Haryana state since February when police halted their march.