India fines IndiGo record US$2.45 million over mass flight cancellations

NEW DELHI: India's aviation regulator on Saturday (Jan 17) fined IndiGo a record US$2.45 million, issued warnings to senior executives and directed the airline to remove the head of its operations control from his duties after mass flight cancellations last month.

India's largest airline scrapped about 4,500 flights in the first weeks of December, stranding tens of thousands of passengers nationwide and highlighting concerns over limited competition in the world's fastest-growing aviation market.

The airline has acknowledged that poor pilot roster planning was the main cause of the disruption. A probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found several deficiencies at the airline after stricter pilot rest and duty rules came into effect last year, the regulator said in a statement.

IndiGo, which holds 65 per cent of India's domestic market, failed to properly identify planning gaps or maintain adequate operational buffers, the DGCA said, adding that the airline had an "overriding focus" on maximising the use of crew, aircraft, and network resources.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"(IndiGo's) approach compromised roster integrity and adversely impacted operational resilience," the DGCA said.

A government source said that the fine was the largest imposed by the authority to date, though it amounted to just 0.31 per cent of IndiGo's annual profit for fiscal 2024/25.

IndiGo said in a statement that its board and management were "committed to taking full cognisance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and timely manner, take appropriate measures".