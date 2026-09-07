India steps up food safety crackdown as inspections expose hygiene lapses

EATERIES COMING UNDER SCRUTINY

The crackdown has gathered pace since bureaucrat Tukaram Mundhe was appointed Maharashtra's FDA commissioner in May.

Mundhe, who has gained public attention for the raids, said the inspections are based on complaints and intelligence, with action taken against businesses that fail to comply with food safety regulations.

Some inspections were prompted by complaints submitted through government-run online portals.

“Those that are not compliant we (will) take action against, as per the law, whether its suspension or its improvement notices,” said Mundhe, who sees the campaign as part of a wider push to modernise India.

“We are taking action against the bad apples so that the health of the people is not compromised and we are able to ensure public health is not endangered.”

The inspections have won support from consumers, some of whom have long complained on social media about restaurant hygiene and are increasingly demanding greater transparency over food preparation.

“People go to restaurants to eat and then (sometimes) they come home and fall sick,” one Mumbai resident said. “Raids are being conducted to ensure quality.”

Another resident said the authorities are doing a good job, adding: “This should have been done earlier. It is good that this is happening now.”