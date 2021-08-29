Four charged with rape, murder of nine-year-old girl in India

NEW DELHI: A priest and three other men have been charged with the gang rape and murder of a low-caste nine-year-old girl, Indian police said, in a case that sparked days of protests in New Delhi.

The girl was allegedly assaulted by the priest, 53, and three workers on Aug 1 after she had gone to a crematorium to fetch water.

The four men, who have been in custody since they were detained in early August, face the death penalty.

The girl's mother earlier told police that the men had called her to the crematorium and claimed that her daughter had been electrocuted.

They told her that if she reported the incident to police, doctors conducting an autopsy would remove her child's organs and sell them.

Her daughter's body was then cremated, before some locals intervened and pulled some charred remains from the pyre.

The 400-page charge sheet from Delhi Police cited "scientific, technical and other evidence" and witness testimony, the government said in a statement late on Saturday (Aug 28).

It added that its push for charges to be laid within 30 days of the alleged incident reflected its "zero tolerance" of crimes against women and girls in the nation of 1.3 billion people.