India’s G20 presidency a chance to bridge the global divide between countries: Observers

NEW DELHI: India’s G20 presidency gives it the opportunity to not just focus on the interests of the developing world, but to build a bridge between them and the developed world, said experts.

The South Asian giant officially took over the G20 leadership from Indonesia on Thursday (Dec 1), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi promising that India's stint as head of the bloc will be inclusive and action-oriented.

With issues such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the superpower rivalry between the US and China at play, the diplomatic balancing act will put India’s G20 motto “one earth, one family, one future” to the test next year when it plays host to world leaders in New Delhi.

Experts said India will also need to deftly juggle its diplomatic interests with its domestic concerns.