India flood toll hits 56, army warns on stray munitions

KOLKATA: At least 56 people are confirmed dead in floods that hit India's northeast as of Saturday (Oct 7), with the army warning munitions washed away by the deluge posed a public safety risk.

Violent torrents struck Sikkim state on Wednesday after the sudden bursting of a high-altitude glacial lake.

Climate scientists warn that similar disasters will become an increasing danger across the Himalayas as global temperatures rise and ice melts.

"So far 26 bodies have been found in Sikkim," state relief commissioner Anilraj Rai told AFP by phone.

Thirty more bodies had been recovered from the Teesta river basin by search and rescue teams downstream in neighbouring West Bengal state, Jalpaiguri district police superintendent K Umesh Ganpat told AFP.

"The river stretches up to 86 kilometres," he added. "The search operation is continuing."

Among the dead are seven Indian army soldiers posted in Sikkim, which sits on India's remote frontiers with Nepal and China and boasts a sizeable military presence.

Sixteen soldiers are among the more than 100 people still missing.