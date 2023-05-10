In push to be defence manufacturing hub, India builds up ecosystem for local arms producers and start-ups

NEW DELHI: India is betting on its local weapons manufacturers, including budding start-ups, to modernise its army and become a defence export hub.

It is a dramatic shift for a country that has for decades been one of the world’s biggest arms importers.

Earlier this year, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the country’s bid to become the world’s largest defence manufacturing base.

His government plans to raise defence exports by US$5 billion over the next two years.