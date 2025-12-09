Owners fled after Indian nightclub blaze killed 25, police say

NEW DELHI: The owners of an Indian nightclub in the tourist hotspot of Goa fled the country hours after a deadly fire at their business killed 25 people at the weekend, police have said.

The majority of the victims of the tragedy, which struck a club in Arpora in the north of the coastal state, were staff members, including four Nepali citizens.

The blaze was likely triggered by "electrical firecrackers", officials said, with most people dying due to suffocation in the basement and kitchen area after wooden parts of the club caught fire.

The owners of the club - brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra - boarded a flight for Phuket in Thailand "immediately after the incident", Goa police said in a statement late on Monday (Dec 8).

AFP did not immediately receive a reply after seeking comment from Saurabh Luthra.

Police said officers travelled to New Delhi to carry out a raid at the brothers' home but discovered the men had left the country.

"It shows their intent to avoid police investigation," police said.

Authorities have appealed to Interpol for help to find the brothers.

On Monday, Saurabh Luthra expressed "profound grief" over the tragedy and promised "every possible form" of assistance to the families of the victims.

"The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident," he said in a post on social media without revealing his whereabouts.

Goa, nestled on the shores of the Arabian Sea, lures millions of tourists every year with its nightlife, sandy beaches and laid-back coastal atmosphere.

The state's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday that four people had been arrested, and ordered checks on other nightclubs in the former Portuguese colony.

Fires are common in India due to poor building practices, overcrowding and a lack of adherence to safety regulations.