'Unparalleled talent': India lauds new chess king Gukesh Dommaraju

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday (Dec 12) hailed chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju after the 18-year-old became the youngest world champion with a thrilling final win over China's Ding Liren.

Gukesh surpassed a record held by Russia's Garry Kasparov, who won the title at age 22, after clinching a dramatic endgame in Singapore to be crowned champion.

He also became the second Indian after five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand to hold the title.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to what he described as a "historic and exemplary" achievement.

"Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination," Modi wrote on social media platform X.

"His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence. My best wishes for his future endeavours."