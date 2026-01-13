India has told Pakistan to control 'drone intrusions', Indian army chief says

NEW DELHI: India's army chief said on Tuesday (Jan 13) that the head of Pakistan's military operations had been told to control what he said were drone intrusions from Pakistan into India, months after the nuclear-armed rivals engaged in their worst fighting in decades.

An Indian military source said there were five drone intrusions on Sunday evening on the frontier in the Jammu region of Indian Kashmir.

In another incident on Friday, a drone from Pakistan was suspected to have dropped two pistols, three ammunition magazines, 16 bullets and one grenade that were recovered following a search, the source said.

Indian army chief General Upendra Dwivedi said at least eight drones had been sighted since Saturday.

"These drones, I believe, were defensive drones, which want to go up and see if any action was being taken," Dwivedi told reporters at an annual press conference ahead of Army Day on Jan 15.

"It's possible they also wanted to see if there were any gaps, any laxity in the Indian army, any gaps through which they could send terrorists," he said, adding that the directors of military operations of the two sides spoke by phone on Tuesday.

"This matter was discussed ... today and they have been told that this is unacceptable to us, and please put a stop to it. This has been conveyed to them," Dwivedi said.

Indian media reports cited army officials as saying the incursions were by military drones.

There was no immediate reaction from Pakistan to his comments.