As heat cuts power in India's 'coal capital', locals seek fair energy share

Jharkhand is one of India's poorest states and also among its top coal producers, with 150 mines.

Coal fuels over 70 per cent of the country's electricity generation - and yet inhabitants of this coal-rich region complain that frequent power blackouts are derailing their lives and work.

Jharkhand electricity board officials said the region has sufficient power to meet peak summer demand of about 2,600 megawatts from federal, private and state-owned power utilities.

Similar outages were experienced in other parts of India last month when demand peaked, they added.

K.K. Verma, managing director of the Jharkhand state power distribution company, JBVNL, attributed the power cuts to local conditions such as thunderstorms and old overhead power lines and conductors that need costly upgrades.

As long as Jharkhand gets its full allocation from central power companies, there is no electricity shortage in the state, he noted.

Analysts said this dependence is at the heart of the state's power crunch, as national-level generation has been unable to keep up with demand, partly due to severe coal shortages.

"Jharkhand has not added a single megawatt of power in two decades and has been buying power from thermal plants in other states that have their own priorities," said Nivit Kumar Yadav, programme director for industrial pollution at the Centre for Science and Environment.

The state hopes its two planned thermal coal power plants - one set to start operating in the next six months - will solve its problems.

But analysts said that could be a misplaced step when the wider world is moving to renewable energy.

"On a heating planet, as power consumption is soaring with heatwaves gripping more cities, Jharkhand must plan for its future now," said researcher Yadav, pointing out that the state's current plans will feed rising demand for coal.

"Jharkhand has to change its mindset that it is 'coal-rich'. The state's just transition must start now," he added.

DIESEL DILEMMA

A socially fair shift to a greener energy model appears to be some way off in most parts of India whose local economies rely on the coal industry.

People living in coal-mining hubs battle multiple challenges, from air and water pollution to water scarcity and poor infrastructure.

In Jharkhand, where more than 40 per cent of its 33 million people are poor, power outages are the biggest barrier to development, locals said.

According to a 2020 analysis by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water, about 80 per cent of households in the state experienced at least one power cut a day, lasting for up to eight hours - twice as long as those recorded in other coal-rich states like Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Uninterrupted power supply has been a poll promise for years, featuring heavily in current campaigns for village council elections, but there has been little progress on the ground, locals said.

"We are the coal capital and we don't have power. This is like owning a dairy farm and you are not getting even half a litre of milk," said Dhanbad resident Sanoj Singh, who blamed power cuts for losses in his construction business.

Generators are in huge demand in Dhanbad, fuelling worries about diesel consumption.

"A 5kg generator that can power an entire house consumes 1.5 litres of diesel per hour. We know generators cause harmful emissions but how (otherwise) do people survive the heat?" asked Paras Yadav, who rents out generators in Dhanbad.