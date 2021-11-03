India ramps up Himalayan border defences after deadly China clashes

TAWANG TOWN, India: On the winding road up to India's Himalayan frontier is a postcard view of gushing streams and tranquil lakes - punctuated occasionally by the sight of artillery barrels and military bunkers.

A year after deadly high-altitude clashes with Chinese soldiers, India is ramping up its border defences along a treacherous mountain range that has long been a flashpoint between the two countries.

Arunachal Pradesh straddles the other side of the Himalayas from Tibet, and shares a common Buddhist cultural heritage with its northern neighbour.

The Dalai Lama fled through the state in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in his homeland and has lived in India ever since.

Beijing also claims ownership of Arunachal Pradesh - which it refers to as South Tibet - and briefly occupied most of the territory, three years after the Buddhist leader's flight, in a short but bloody war.