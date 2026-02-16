India hosts AI summit as safety concerns grow

NEW DELHI: A global artificial intelligence summit kicked off in New Delhi on Monday (Feb 16) with big issues on the agenda, from job disruption to child safety, although some attendees warned the broad focus could make concrete commitments from world leaders less likely.

While frenzied demand for generative AI has turbocharged profits for many tech companies, anxiety is growing over the risks that it poses to society and the environment.

The five-day AI Impact Summit aims to declare a "shared roadmap for global AI governance and collaboration".

It is the fourth annual gathering addressing the problems and opportunities posed by AI, after previous international meetings in Paris, Seoul and Britain's wartime code-breaking hub Bletchley.

Touted as the biggest edition yet, the Indian government is expecting tens of thousands of visitors from across the sector.

That includes 20 national leaders and 45 ministerial-level delegations, who will rub shoulders with tech CEOs, including Sam Altman of OpenAI and Google's Sundar Pichai.

"The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X.

It is "further proof that our country is progressing rapidly in the field of science and technology," and "shows the capability of our country's youth", added Modi, who will inaugurate the event later on Monday.

At the busy conference site, panels and roundtables were held on topics ranging from how AI can make India's treacherous roads safer to how South Asian women are engaging with the technology.