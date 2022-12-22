'I am not your servant': IndiGo crew member, passenger get into row over airline meal

SINGAPORE: Flying can be a stressful experience and sometimes, flashpoints occur 20,000 feet in the air.

An IndiGo crew member recently ended up in a heated argument with a passenger due to the low-cost airline's meal options.

According to The Indian Express, the viral incident took place on Flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on Dec 16.

British tabloid Daily Mail reported that the passenger had asked for a sandwich and the airline crew informed him that they would check on the availability.

The man, however, flew into a rage and began shouting, causing a crew member to cry.

A video posted on Twitter showed an air stewardess remonstrating with the passenger and saying that her colleague was in tears because of him.

"You pointed finger at me and you are yelling at me," she said.